Fulton District Hosts Sundaes with the Superintendent

FULTON – Sweet treats and a continuum of conversation were offered during the Fulton City School District’s first-ever Sundaes with the Superintendent event.

Held recently in the FCSD administrative wing of the Fulton Junior High School, the event served up a way for FCSD students, family members and taxpayers to have open conversations with Superintendent Brian Pulvino.

Children and their parents enjoyed ice cream sundaes with all toppings of their choice as Pulvino shared about his educational background and experiences and expressed his Fulton pride since he was named to lead the district a few years ago.

“It’s been a great fit here; I love it,” he said. “I love working with our kids.”

Pulvino also shared successes of the district’s free meal plan, the importance of inclusion of special education into general education settings, the relationships among FCSD and the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation, Erie Street School being listed for sale and the safety of students walking to school, to which Pulvino said he would like to inquire with the city of Fulton about a traffic study.

Both he and board of education president Robbin Griffin asked attendees about their overall FCSD educational experiences and any potential areas of improvement among the elementary school, middle school and high school levels.

One parent shared her extreme appreciation for the positive culture and helpful staff members at Lanigan Elementary.

Sundaes with the Superintendent are free and will all take place at 6 p.m. on the following days throughout the 2019-20 school year: Nov. 21, Jan. 16, March 19 and May 21.

