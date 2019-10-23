Fulton DPW Commissioner Updates Common Council

FULTON – Department of Public Works Commissioner CJ Smith gave the Common Council an update on the current and impending projects last night, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the DPW Committee meeting.

Smith presented a rough draft of an updated policy for yard waste such as leaves and branches. It will prohibit the use of plastic bags when discarding leaves. Instead, leaves will be placed in brown paper bags or containers.

This is meant to make it easier and more efficient for DPW workers to collect yard waste. When leaves are placed in plastic bags, they have to cut them open to try and get all the leaves out. With the paper bags, they can save time by taking the entire thing, or simply dumping the containers.

There will be a schedule for collection dates, but Fulton residents will still have the ability to drop off yard waste at the DPW facility outside that schedule. The policy is not yet complete and will not go into effect this year.

Smith also updated them on the status of the new Splash Pad. He said phases three and four of the concrete pouring will be done by the end of the week, weather impending. The Splash Pad still needs wiring for power and the fencing will be done before the winter begins.

He said he while it is unfortunate it did not get to where he wanted it to be, he hopes for the Splash Pad to be operational by this upcoming summer.

The dredger which has been working to clear up Lake Neatahwanta broke down last week and the DPW will have to remove it for the winter, halting the dredging process.

Smith also discussed sewage, primary clarifiers, potential GPS installation on DPW trucks, a new backhoe and Sharp’s Pond (this discussion will be included in a separate article later this week).

