Fulton Elementary Libraries Issue 40-Book Challenge for Young Students

FULTON – Library media specialists within each of the Fulton City School District elementary buildings have issued a literacy challenge for students in grades pre-kindergarten to six: read 40 new books throughout the 2019-2020 school year.

The 40-Book Challenge is a voluntary commitment hundreds of students have already pledged to complete. There are two levels: pre-kindergarten to grade two and then grades three to six.

Allison Earl, Granby Elementary library media specialist, said all students have different personal challenges to help them reach outside of their literary comfort zones.

“This is to build an internal love of reading,” she said.

Earl said the challenge is adapted from the book “The Book Whisperer,” about awakening the inner reader in every child.

While students have ownership in the process, being able to select their own books, Earl said they have been encouraged to find new genres to try.

Lanigan Elementary library media specialist Jessica Somers said students may read any books of their choice, during free time both inside and outside of school.

Students who complete the challenge will be rewarded with a small celebration at the end of the school year.

Earl said she hopes the challenge will continue to grow each school year, and build a stronger sense of community and unity amongst all elementary buildings.

