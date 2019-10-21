Fulton Elementary Schools Create Storybook Pumpkin Patches

FULTON – Library media centers throughout the Fulton City School District’s elementary schools have been transformed into storybook pumpkin patches through Halloween.

While the schools have participated in the fun, creative opportunity in recent years, all library media specialists at Lanigan, Volney, Granby and Fairgrieve encouraged families to participate in the optional activity.

Allison Earl, Granby’s library media specialist, said the voluntary project has promoted family engagement and literacy, two strong components of the district’s recently-approved, five-year strategic coherence plan.

Earl said students in grades pre-kindergarten to six had been encouraged to read books with families and select a character in one of their favorite books to create out of either a real or plastic pumpkin.

The included writing component of the project has entailed the students writing a description of their pumpkin and how it relates to the book they read.

Characters throughout each of the elementary schools have included The Grinch, Cat in the Hat, Pete the cat, Amelia Bedelia, various Lego characters and super heroes, among other options.

The storybook pumpkin patches are on display in each of the elementary libraries until the half-day on Halloween when the students who participated will take their pumpkins home.

