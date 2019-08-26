Fulton Elks ‘Cruise To End Hunger’ Joins Catholic Charities ‘Classic Cars & Chicken’ Sept. 7 At Two Locations

The Fulton Elks Club’s Cruise To End Hunger has joined Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s Classic Cars & Chicken, for a two-location event featuring classic cars, a motorcycle cruise and chicken barbecues, on Sat. Sept. 7 at both 808 W. Broadway, and the Elks Lodge at 57 Pierce Drive, Fulton.

The Catholic Charities event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Elks event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. “This is our first Cruise to End Hunger,” said Chris Scoville, event chairman for Fulton Elks Lodge #830. “We teamed up with Catholic Charities to create an impactful event that will offer great BBQ and fun activities while helping food pantries in our county and supporting the great programs provided by Catholic Charities. In this day and age, no one should go hungry.”

Both the Elks Lodge and Catholic Charities will have classic cars, muscle cars, and motorcycles at different times throughout the day. Both locations are offering a chicken barbeque for $10 per dinner. The Elks are offering a motorcycle and classic car cruise, drawings, plus a kid zone with petting zoo, craft and clothing vendors, and their annual yard sale. Catholic Charities is having a sidewalk sale at their thrift store, bake sale, lottery board and 50-50 drawing, a lemonade stand operated by youth program members, plus an open gym for families and their children. Supporting sponsors, to-date, include Burritt Motors and Empower Federal Credit Union, and Tractor Supply Co.

“By joining with the Elks, we’re making a great family event even bigger, said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Thanks to the Elks generous support, our food pantry will also benefit from this event.

“We are also recruiting classic car owners to display at the show for a minimum donation of $10, and each owner gets two spaces to exhibit. In addition, all participants will be eligible for a variety of door prizes that will be given out through the day. Barbeque chicken dinners are $10 each, and may be purchased in advance. Business sponsorships for the car show are available at several levels. Call 315-598-3980 for advance sale tickets and additional information on the car show. All proceeds from the event will benefit the many programs we offer to Oswego County.

For Catholic Charities information, contact Pekow at [email protected], 598-3980. For Elks information, contact Scoville at [email protected], 806-1138.

