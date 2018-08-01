Fulton Embarks On Strategic Coherence Plan

FULTON – The Fulton City School District has embarked on a five-year strategic coherence plan process to enhance its system of schools to work together to move instruction and create more opportunities for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12.

A strategic team, comprised of district officials, parents, students, community partners and businesses, higher education representatives and PLC Associates as a facilitator, will work together to create focused goals that identify the most important changes to be made throughout the district.

The plan will ensure a more focused direction, offer increased accountability, create a culture of collaborative growth and clarify learning goals.

Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the district has offered several one-year plans, but this new opportunity will allow the district to think more long-term and strengthen the district as a whole.

The overarching goal is to ensure all students are college, career and civic ready upon graduation from G. Ray Bodley High School.

The final plan will guide the work of the board of education, community and educators.

Each individual FCSD school building will have continuous opportunities to update their own Local Assistance Plans to ensure they continue to align with the strategic plan.

A final plan is expected to be complete by mid-August.

