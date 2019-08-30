Fulton Extended School Year Participants Show Off Smiles, Progress

FULTON – Fulton City School District’s Extended School Year summer program provided students with increased opportunities to reach success.

Julie Fowler, mother to soon-to-be Lanigan Elementary School third grader Dale Krause, said she could not thank the teachers and support staff enough for their compassion, patience and connections established with her son.

All that support, Fowler said, helped Krause blossom.

“He’s done terrific,” she said. “It makes it a safe space for him. The summer school program provides him with a routine. The whole team here has just done a wonderful job.”

Krause was one of several students who attended the 6:1:1 ESY classrooms at Lanigan, which also housed a 12:1:1 ESY classroom.

A couple of other ESY locations for a variety of students were also offered throughout the district for six weeks this summer.

Fowler said Krause has gone from intense behaviors to recognition of emotions and being able to control reactions, which has helped him remain focused on progression of both academic and life skills.

During the ESY summer showcase, Krause read Fowler a book about sharks, showed off his writing journal, reviewed a research project and talked about all the fun he had throughout the summer.

Special education teacher Julie Cook-Lynch said she was so proud of the progression students had shown and was glad they also had fun at the ESY program.

Students who have utilized individualized education plans to assist them with goals throughout the regular school year had continued to work on those goals this summer.

