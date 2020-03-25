Fulton Family YMCA Accepting Food Donations

FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA this week began accepting donations of non-perishable food for people in need during this time of stress.

Donations can be left in a collection area just outside the main entrance of the YMCA. Food collected will be given to senior YMCA members in need and to Catholic Charities’ food pantry.

“During this period when our doors are unfortunately closed, our mission to help our community get through this difficult time goes on. We’re working as hard as we can to provide assistance where it’s needed and we appreciate the continued support of our members,” said Amy Leotta, CEO, Fulton Family YMCA.

The YMCA is continuing to offer daytime child care services for the children of emergency services and other essential workers, such as doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, EMTs, grocery store employees and others who must continue to work during this crisis, as well as the Y’s regular School Age Child Care clients.

Slots are available for $34 per day for YMCA members and $44 per day for non-members. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided free of charge to the children. The YMCA is also offering homework help to keep children engaged in academics.

YMCA staff continue to reach out to the community via the Y’s Facebook page to keep services going. Pre-K teacher Lisa Tompkins has been reading stories on video, Health & Wellness Director Brandon Hood has posted home workouts, music lessons remain available through virtual means, arts and crafts projects are being posted to the Facebook page, and a separate page has been set up for preschool families with crafts, activities and story time readings.

In addition, the national YMCA’s new on demand health living network, YMCA 360, is available free of charge. The site offers video classes in subjects as diverse as Bootcamp, yoga, active older adults, weightlifting and youth soccer.

The staff of the Fulton Family YMCA continue to give the facility a deep cleaning and are rearranging the exercise equipment room to prepare for the day the facility can reopen. In addition, new programs and services are being worked on to provide even greater value to the YMCA’s members.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...