Fulton Family YMCA Supports Stuff-A-Bus

FULTON, NY – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine recently met with Fulton Family YMCA Family Director Amy Leotta and YMCA CEO Shonna Sargent to discuss the Y’s participation as a collection site for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

The Fulton Family YMCA is one of three new locations to serve as collection sites for the countywide school supply drive.

The iconic yellow school buses will be located at the following sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 16 to accept donations of school supplies, including pens, pencils, index cards, backpacks, rulers, and more:

– Big Lots, 140 State Route 104 in Oswego (new location)

– Tops Supermarket on Route 3 in Hannibal

– Kinney Drugs, 3318 Main St. in Mexico

– Kinney Drugs, 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski

– Kinney Drugs, 9543 Route 11 in Brewerton (new location)

– Fulton Savings Bank Plaza on Route 57 in Phoenix

– Kinney Drugs, 17 S. First St. in Fulton

– Fulton Family YMCA, 715 W. Broadway in Fulton (new location)

“This annual initiative would not be possible without support from our diverse network of community partners,” said Dewine. “The need for school supplies in our county is great, and we are lucky to have agency partners like the Fulton YMCA that recognize the need and have stepped up to support the cause in any way they can.”

Dewine said last year the Stuff-A-Bus campaign collected more than 46,000 school supply items that were distributed to 1,840 children across Oswego County.

“We are proud to continue offering this needed service to support our community,” said Dewine. “Thanks to support from our large network of volunteers, community-minded businesses, partner agencies, and dedicated representatives from each of the nine school districts, we are able to help ensure that each child in Oswego County has the tools they need to be ready to learn on the first day of school.”

More information about the Stuff-A-Bus campaign and school supply distribution days can be found on www.oswegounitedway.org.

Any additional questions can be directed to the United Way office by calling 315-593-1900.

