Fulton Fire Department Responds to 102 W. Second St. Fire

FULTON – According to the Fulton Fire Department, units responded this afternoon to a reported structure fire at 102 W. Second St.

Units arrived to find heavy fire venting from the second floor window. No injuries were reported as of 7 p.m.

Investigators are still on scene working to determine the cause of the fire. More details to come as the investigation continues.

102 W. Second St. is the same property in the First Ward that Oswego County Today reported on in May and July.

