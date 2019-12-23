Fulton Fire Department takes delivery of 23 SCBA with funds from Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

FULTON – Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe is proud to announce that the Fulton Fire Department was awarded $146,355 in funds from FEMA through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

“Once again we have received a timely grant that has allowed us to replace 23 of our Self Contained Breathing Apparatus, this grant funded the purchase of packs, the masks and a fast pack used for firefighter rescue. The city of Fulton Fire Department and the community of Fulton is grateful to FEMA for the award”

The new SCBA are SCOTT X3 Pro brand and compliant to the latest NFPA Standard.

“These packs and masks are being put in service this week and will allow our fire service professionals to serve our community in a safer more efficient manner.” Said Chief Eiffe.

The addition of these packs to the existing apparatus makes the fleet of apparatus and the SCBA contained within, the newest equipment the department has owned in its history per Chief Eiffe.

“That is something I’m definitely proud of,”

he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...