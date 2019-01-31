Fulton Fire Department Thanks Community Supporters

Pathfinder Bank presents a $5,000 check to FFD in support of the Community Risk Reduction initiative. Pictured left to right: FF Falanga, Assistant Chief Shane Laws, Chief David Eiffe, Pathfinder Bank AVP Deana Michaels, FF Gardner, FF Niver and FF Gentile. FFD Photo* Assistant Chief Shane Laws, Chief David Eiffe, and Captain Adam Howard are pictured here with new CPR training equipment purchased through community stakeholder donations.

FULTON, NY – With the implementation of the Community Risk Reduction (CRR) initiative, Fulton Fire Department reached out to community stakeholders for help in achieving their overall goal: “to reduce the risk of fire, rescue, and medical events in our community by being involved, relevant, and engaged,” Chief David Eiffe said.

With strong response, the largest financial support as of yet came as a $5,000 donation from Pathfinder Bank.

“We are really excited about this. We really want to increase our fire department’s presence in the community outside of emergencies. This $5,000 will help us to purchase smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to use for training and educational programs and also to provide to our residents in need,” Eiffe said.

Deana Michaels of Pathfinder Bank said the decision to provide a financial donation to the FFD “simply made sense.”

“Pathfinder Bank understands the importance of safety within our communities. Partnerships like those with the Fulton Fire Department nicely align with our core values. These safety initiatives provide quality resources to our businesses and residents and ensure the well being of the communities we serve. Supporting these safety programs simply made sense. We are proud of the work of our First Responders and look forward to future opportunities,” Michaels said.

Through the CRR program, the FFD intends to revamp the fire education program complete with an interactive trailer, host a community paramedicine program as well as a “Stop-the-Bleed” training program, CPR, and AED training implemented in the school district and then community wide, provide newly certified car seat technicians to host car seat safety checks, and host an annual community safety open house.

While departmental funding has afforded personnel training to facilitate such programs, constraints within the budget stop the department from purchasing the necessary training equipment, props, and excess materials to be used for those in need.

With the help of community stakeholders, these budget constraints are being abolished.

FFD has already purchased hundreds of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as well as CPR training equipment with the latest technology compliant with the new standards of 2019.

“Without our community stakeholders, this would not have been possible,” Chief Eiffe said.

