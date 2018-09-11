Fulton First Responders Honor 9/11 Victims with Moment of Silence

FULTON, NY – Fulton’s first responders gathered at City Hall to honor the victims of September 11, 2001 with a moment of silence.

Seventeen years later, members of Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Police Department, and Menter Ambulance stood together to ensure they embody the mantra: “may we never forget.”

Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe led a short ceremony “to respect the loss and sacrifice of life that occurred on that infamous day that changed our world forever,” he said.

The Fulton Veterans Council will also host a POW/MIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

On Friday, September 21 at 6:30, the public is invited to attend the ceremony at Veterans Park across from City Hall located at 141 S. First St.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served in the community room at City Hall following the ceremony.

Jamie Hamlin, director of the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, invites all residents to “please join us as we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.”

