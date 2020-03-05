About Site Administrator 258 Articles
For Sales and Marketing Information Call (315)593-2510 or email [email protected] For questions relating to our website email [email protected]

3 Comments

  1. That was a waste of time. She said nothing. She could have use this time to update the sprinkling park that has taken years to build.

  3. She’s been in office 60 days. You might be aware that there are a few more issues confronting us than building a sprinkler park in winter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*