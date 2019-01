Mayor Woodward talks to us about grant money the city received and how it is spent.

Michaud reopening under new ownership.

A new business will be in the Birdseye plant and the new jobs that come with it.

New Compass Credit Union building in Fulton.



Taco Bell will be opening soon.The New look for Backstreet Books.Nestles Museum and its part of Fulton history.He also talks about his vision for the North Bay Campground.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...