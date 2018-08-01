Fulton Five Minutes with Mayor Woodward, August2018

This month Mayor Woodward talks about the upcoming Airport Day at the Oswego County Airport on August 11th. He answers your questions about The remaining clean up of the Nestles Plane on South 7th Street, the lack of public pools in Fulton, The Heroin Epidemic and how Fulton is dealing with it, an old Elementary school and a community effort to clean it up as well as a quesion about the Handicap Park completion date. He also will contact the DOT about the light on Route 48 that is considered Motorcycle unfriendly.

