Fulton Hoops for Hope: Sponsorships Available to Benefit Local Cancer Organizations

FULTON, NY – The third annual Fulton Hoops for Hope basketball game is set for April 5.

This year, event creators Jessica Cretaro and Derek Lyons hope to raise $10,000 to give back to those affected by cancer, a goal to best their previous years fundraiser totals reaching $5,000 in the first year and $6,500 in the second year.

The Hoops for Hope event highlights a friendly competitive basketball game between Fulton City School District staff members and crew members of the CNY Central News Channel 3 team following an all-day student tournament.

Event t-shirts are available for sale through B&T Sports Shop. Purchase of a t-shirt worn to the event offers free admission.

With all recurring business sponsorships from previous years and nearly 10 new sponsors, Lyons and Cretaro are still seeking help in reaching their goal.

Business sponsorships are being accepted for the event through March 20. Any business that provides a sponsorship of $100 or more will have their business logo printed on the back of event t-shirts. (After payment, email business logo to [email protected] or [email protected])

Donations toward raffle baskets will be accepted through March 20 as well.

Individuals looking to make a donation of any amount are able to do so at any time up to the event.

All checks can be made payable to Fulton Lady Raiders Basketball Club and mailed to Jessica Cretaro at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton, NY 13069.

The event will feature a local DJ, gift basket raffles, a performance by the Fulton Raiders cheerleading team and plenty of crowd participation for an all-around family friendly evening.

This unique event originated three years ago when G. Ray Bodley High School math teacher Jessica Cretaro approached the CNY Central news team in regards to a fundraising event.

Cretaro’s mother was battling breast cancer when she decided to look into creating a fundraiser event to give back to the foundations that took care of her family in their time of need.

Although Cretaro’s mother lost her battle to breast cancer last year, the event will continue on in her honor.

All proceeds will be divided and split among the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY, the Upstate Foundation to be allocated within the Cancer Center of Syracuse, and additionally this year, to the Brooklyn Hall Bucket List.

Brooklyn “Danger Girl” Hall is a five-year-old Fulton girl whose brain cancer prognosis became terminal late last year.

Given just six months to live, the Hall family has been checking memorable items off of young Brooklyn’s bucket list ever since.

A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to the Hall family to help Brooklyn’s bucket list wishes come true.

“Derek Lyons and I went to school together. He reached out and asked if the Hoops for Hope could help us with our bucket list and I was honored he chose my family. The support has been incredible. Believe me, every day carries new worries. But it’s reassuring to know we have a net of love and selfless friends that will catch us if we stumble. This community is my home, and there is nowhere else I’d like to raise my children,” Brooklyn’s mother, Meghan Hall said.

The main event basketball game is scheduled for tip-off at 7pm at G. Ray Bodley High School gymnasium on Friday, April 5.

General admission is five dollars. Those wearing event t-shirts, 12-years-old and under, or anyone who is currently or has battled cancer will receive free admission.

Coming in with a winning streak of 2-0, the FCSD staff members are looking forward to showing their skill, providing the community with a fun event, and giving back to a local family and two local organizations that touch the lives of so many.

