Fulton Hosts UPK Family Night With Literacy Focus

FULTON – The Fulton City School District recently celebrated a night of literacy and family engagement during its first universal pre-kindergarten family night of the 2019-2020 school year.

Students, their siblings and friends were joined by parents and guardians at Volney Elementary School for a night of stories and hands-on activities, as the district’s youngest students also practiced their math, fine motor and other skills they will work on throughout the school year.

UPK programs for each of the district’s elementary schools offered a hands-on activity for attendees.

Stations included a Pete the Cat series with a cat craft, “The Legend of Spookey the Square Pumpkin” paper pumpkin activity, a “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” alphabet tree craft and a “Little Miss Muffet” activity.

Other big hits included the spooky snacks table, Fulton Public Library’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” paper craft and information on how parents/guardians can encourage speech and language development for their young children.

New this year, each UPK Family Night per quarter of the school year will rotate being hosted at one of the district’s elementary buildings.

Both literacy and family engagement are two pillars of the district’s recently-implemented, five-year strategic coherence plan.

Various events and information about the two functions will be offered through the remainder of the school year.

