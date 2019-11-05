Fulton Hosts Veterans’ Day Ceremony Nov. 11

FULTON – The Fulton Veterans Council hosts a Veterans’ Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Veterans’ Park, across from Fulton City Hall on S. First Street.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served at City Hall beginning at 9:45 a.m.

The council hosts a luncheon at the Fulton Elks’ Lodge, 57 Pierce Drive, immediately following the ceremony to introduce the 2020 Veteran of the Year.

Oswego County Veterans’ Services Director Jamie Hamlin invites all residents to join in celebrating and honoring veterans in the community.

