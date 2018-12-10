; Fulton Hosts Zone 4 Area All State

FULTON – The Fulton City School District recently hosted dozens of the region’s schools for the New York State School Music Association’s Zone 4 Area All-State Music Festival.

The Nov. 17 event attracted students from school districts throughout Oswego, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties who were selected for the honor based on their solo performances in the spring.

Bodley music teacher Tom Nami, who coordinated the effort, said hosting the festival was a significant undertaking and both he and the district are proud that several Fulton students were chosen to participate.

“For some kids, this is the top level (of performance),” he said.

The food service staff at GRB also served lunch to all participants.

Nami extended a thanks to all FCSD staff members for their part in making the event possible.

He said this was the first time in 10 years the district hosted such a festival.

GRB students who were chosen to perform with the mixed choir included: Selene Belrad, Molly Metcalf, Alexander Blaine, Nicholas Brown and Alexander Dombroski. Treble choir participants included Alexis Barth and Kaylee Foster. Band performers included: Vita Dean, Emily Porter, Faith Sharkey, Sennayeawauss Clinard, Kira Whitehead, Justin Hatch, Ryan Barry, Anthony Lucas, Dylan Ray and Joe Paro. Orchestra participants included: Aiyanna Congdon, Jasmine Criswell, Dominim Fischel, Andrew Smith, Hope Mirabito, Joseph Benavidez, Anna-Carole Samson, Leah O’Hanlon, Sydney Bradshaw and Devan Ketcham.

All ensembles were led by guest conductors from throughout the region. A public concert was offered and well attended.

