Fulton Jazz Fest Runs Aug. 9-11 at New Riverside Location,

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Jazz Festival returns to its roots for the tenth anniversary.

“On our tenth anniversary, we’re returning to where it all began: riverside in Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park and marina,” said Joe Cortini, jazz festival president. “It’s the perfect setting, right on the river by the Oneida Street bridge and Tavern on the Lock Restaurant.”

Admission is free and there’s plenty of free parking in several city lots.

“In celebrating our 10th year, we’re pulling in not one, not two, but three jazz headliners! Friday night features the Chuck Lamb Trio, with Matt Vacanti on bass, Evan Duchene on drums and Chuck’s own reed man, Jeff Nania, on sax. Lamb, as a pianist and composer, has been with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet for 14 years and has performed at numerous venues around the world. He is internationally renowned, not only with The Brubeck Brothers but with his own trio as well. Returning this year as Friday’s dance band is the inimitable Atlas at 8 p.m. Always a crowd favorite, Atlas will get everybody up and dancing with its Motown sound. For Saturday we were torn between two headliners: B3 organ master Pat Bianchi and his trio with Carmen Intorre (drums) and Paul Bollenback (guitar), or the ever-popular Nancy Kelly and her trio. Nancy is releasing a tribute album honoring Fulton native, Mark Murphy, which she recorded in New York with – you guessed it – Carmen and Paul. With these cats in town it made sense to put it all together with a double headliner show. Bianchi hits at 5 p.m. and The Nancy Kelly Trio, which includes her longtime B3 man Dino Losito, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.”

Closing the night and again, back by popular demand, is Classified, the Mohawk Valley’s top horn band.

As a special ‘Salute to Seniors,’ Fulton Jazz Fest will also feature a concert at Bullhead Point on Thursday, featuring Casey Max and The DixieKats.

Casey Max and the DixieKats are a show-style New Orleans dance band who play a variety of traditional New Orleans style Jazz, and Dixieland.

They are bringing their Mardi Gras party to Fulton for the first time this year.

This seven-piece group will spice up your Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

This year marks the seventh time that Nancy Kelly has been a headliner at the Fulton Jazz Festival.

She was twice named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” in the Downbeat Magazine’s Readers’ Poll and has been entertaining for more than 40 years.

She has several critically acclaimed recordings to her credit and her biggest project to date will be released this fall.

“Remembering Mark Murphy” is a tribute to the Fulton native that inspired her and countless others to sing jazz.

Her show at Fulton Jazz Fest will showcase music from the CD and many other hard swinging favorites.

As always, she will be sure to showcase the talents of her band.

Jazz organist Pat Bianchi is a two-time Grammy nominee and winner of Downbeat Magazine’s rising star poll.

He began playing organ at the age of 7 and was playing his first professional gigs by the age of 11, eventually performing with dance bands around his hometown of Rochester.

According to his website (patbianchi.com): “His command of the instrument, harmonic prowess, rhythmic intensity and versatility are rivaled by few…When Pat is not leading his own trio, he is on tour with jazz guitar icon, Pat Martino.”

Jazz Fest Schedule

August 9 – Bullhead Point

7-9 p.m. Casey Max and the DixieKats

August 11 – Lock 3 Canal View Park

5 p.m. TBA

6 p.m. Chuck Lamb Trio with special guest, Jeff Nania

8 p.m. Atlas

August 12 – Lock 3 Canal Park

4 p.m. TBA

5 p.m. Pat Bianchi Trio

6:30 p.m. Nancy Kelly

8 p.m. Classified

For more information about the festival or sponsorship opportunities, call or text Fulton Jazz Fest at (315)-760-5299 or [email protected]

The event is online at www.fultonjazzfest.com and on Facebook under Fulton Jazz Festival.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

