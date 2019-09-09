Fulton Junior High Welcomes 7th Graders During Picnic

FULTON – The Fulton Junior High School is full of new beginnings for the 2019-20 school year.

Both Marc Copani and Eric Koproski, FJHS’ new principal and vice principal, respectively, recently welcomed all new middle-schoolers during the annual 7th Grade Welcome Picnic. Copani offered a brief presentation on what being a student at FJHS will look like, including various expectations, academic coursework and extracurricular activities.

While the seventh-graders have been familiar with the three main pillars of the Fulton City School District’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports initiative (be respectful, be responsible and be safe) from elementary school, they will embark on a new journey that perfectly aligns with the PBIS initiative. The Positivity Project has been designed to promote character strengths, rather than defining weakness.

As families gathered in the school cafeteria to hear the pertinent information, they also enjoyed a provided dinner of hotdog, apple slices, chips, a cookie and water. Following dinner, the seventh-graders and their guests oriented around the building, practiced opening their lockers and met staff members.

A week later, the seventh-graders enjoyed their first day of school on 7-Up Day, where they became more acquainted with FJHS before the eighth-graders joined them the following day.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...