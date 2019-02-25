Fulton Library Meeting Postponed

February 25, 2019 Contributor

FULTON – Due to the weather today (February 25), the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees has postponed its February board meeting until Thursday, February 28, at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be at the Fulton Public Library.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*