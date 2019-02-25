Fulton Library Meeting Postponed

FULTON – Due to the weather today (February 25), the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees has postponed its February board meeting until Thursday, February 28, at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be at the Fulton Public Library.
FULTON – Due to the weather today (February 25), the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees has postponed its February board meeting until Thursday, February 28, at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be at the Fulton Public Library.
Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Be the first to comment