Fulton Lions’ 29th Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 8

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 29th annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 8,.

“This year there will be prizes for the 28 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” said David Guyer, club president. “There are also more than 40 local raffle prizes to be won on the day of the event, and there will be a drawing every 15 minutes from 1 to 3 p.m. for $25 in NYS Lottery tickets, sponsored by Dennis Hawthorne Jr., attorney. And to keep things lively, the Str8 On band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., will provide live entertainment all day!”

The event will be in Canal Park, behind Tavern on the Lock.

Duck tickets can be purchased the day of the event or from any Fulton Lion.

Tickets can also be purchased at The Fulton Medicine Place, Chirello Advertising or from any Fulton Lion.

In addition, Lions will be selling tickets at Mimi’s Drive-in from 4 to 7 p.m., Aug. 22 and 23; and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 and 25.

Fulton’s Lions Club, also known for its Lions Loot Sweepstakes, and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area.

For further information on Fulton Lions, visit its Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, ” or fultonlionsclub.com.

