Fulton Lions Club Improve Voorhees Park Playground

FULTON – Members of the Fulton Lions Club recently worked at Voorhees Park’s playground to spread new mulch to improve safety and durability.

“We just invested more than $6,000 toward material to cover the park’s playground,” said Zachary Merry, club president. “Our club recently made a commitment to implement improvements in this park as part of an ongoing annual service project. Mulch for the playground was just the first step and we are grateful to the City of Fulton Recreation Department and the Fulton City School District for their assistance in preparing the playground surface and delivering the mulch .”

The Fulton Lions Club, also known for its Lions Loot Sweepstakes, Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, and annual Charby’s Duck Derby, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area.

Find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions, or at fultonlionsclub.com.

