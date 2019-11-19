Fulton Lions Donate Turkeys To Catholic Charities of Oswego County

November 19, 2019 ChirelloMarketing
The Fulton Lions Club recently donated 32 frozen turkeys to Catholic Charities of Oswego County to help them feed local families this Thanksgiving, it was announced by President David Guyer. “We wanted to do our part to help families in need have a great Thanksgiving,” Guyer said. On-hand for the turkey delivery were, from left: Lions Dennis Rupert, Bob Weston, Gail Holmes, David Dingman, Dave Garber, Geoff Sawyer, President Guyer, and Catholic Charities employees Autumn Ialone and Kayla Wydick. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
