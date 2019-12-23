Fulton Lions Induct Avery, Devendorf At December Meeting

December 23, 2019 ChirelloMarketing
The Fulton Lions Club inducted Audrey Avery and Patrick Devendorf at their December meeting. Past President Zach Merry, far left, performed the ceremony. With him, from left are Past President Robert Weston, Avery, Devendorf, and his sponsor, President David Guyer. Lion Weston represented Avery’s sponsor, Deana Michaels, who was unable to attend. For more information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions,” or fultonlionsclub.com.
About ChirelloMarketing 632 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.