Fulton Lions Prepare For 28th Annual Charby’s Duck Derby

FULTON – Tickets are available and preparations are under way for the Fulton Lions Club 28th annual Charby’s Duck Derby.

It will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park behind Tavern on the Lock.

The first place prize of $2,500 is sponsored by The Fulton Medicine Place.

Entertainment, sponsored by Community Bank, will be provided by The Billionaires.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the day, as well as face painting for children.

Tickets are available at the Fulton Medicine Place, Devine Designs Floral Shop, Chirello Advertising and from any Lions Club member.

The Fulton Lions Club, chartered in 1953, is also known for its Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the greater Fulton area.

Find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions, or at fultonlionsclub.com.

