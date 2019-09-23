Fulton Lions Tour Oswego Health Fulton Orthopedics Center

State Police in North Syracuse arrested David J. Pastorell, 58, from Fulton, for Robbery 2nd degree, a class “C” felony, and Robbery 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. Today, September 21, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Pastorell entered the TOPS gas station on Brewerton Road in the town of Clay; forcibly stealing approximately $90 from the cashier, po;oce said. […]