Fulton Lions Tour Oswego Health Fulton Orthopedics Center

September 23, 2019 ChirelloMarketing
The Fulton Lions Club recently toured Oswego Health’s Center for Orthopedic Care at the Fulton Medical Center, 510 S. 4th St., as part of their September meeting program. The 6.000 sq. ft. facility features comprehensive orthopedic care by two surgeons, offering consultation, x-ray and MRI services, casting, injections, foot taping or padding, and mobility aids. Services include: total knee, hip and shoulder joint replacement; sports medicine; fracture trauma care; hand and wrist; and elbow and shoulder. All surgeries are performed at Oswego Hospital. On hand were, from left: Susan Daratt, Fulton Lions treasurer; Michael Diaz, DO, Oswego Health, who conducted the tour; David Guyer, Fulton Lions president; Lion Bob Weston; Lion Mark Pollock; and Kelly Montagna, RN, Oswego Health. For further information on Oswego Health orthopedic services, visit oswegohealth.org. For more information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.
About ChirelloMarketing 614 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.