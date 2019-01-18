Fulton Looks to Annex North Bay Campground Into City Limits

FULTON, NY – The Granby Town Board has unanimously passed a resolution to annex the North Bay Campground into the City of Fulton.

Granby Town Supervisor John Snow said Fulton city officials plan to make renovations to the property that will be easier to fund and implement if the campground is within city limits.

“We understand that the City intends to develop the campground and run water and sewer lines to the property which will help the surrounding environment. Without the property being within the City boundaries, the Town would have to start a capital project to form a water district using Granby resources to fund the engineering and planning. The City is unable to apply for grant opportunities from NYS Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation without the property being in the City limits,” Snow said.

Ultimately, the main goal lies in improving North Bay for residents and campers near and far.

“An improved North Bay means more people will be visiting the area with the possibility of them being patrons of stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues in the Town,” Snow said.

The City of Fulton has owned North Bay Campground for 50 years, however, the property has always been located within the Town of Granby.

The City of Fulton has paid combined taxes to the Town of Granby as long as the city has owned the campground.

With this agreed annexation, there will be no payment required to change city lines considering the property is contiguous to the city, Fulton Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. said.

“We’re saving money by annexing, but more importantly we are saving future money because we want to make upgrades there,” Woodward said.

Intended upgrades like adding cabins, more campsites, and water and sewer lines, all of which would get taxed if the property was not in the City of Fulton.

“That cost would have to be passed onto someone and it would be passed onto the campers. That’s not what we want, we want families to be able to have affordable camping right here in the city,” he said.

The annexation would include more than 30 acres of marshland that will be also annexed into the city of Fulton.

Woodward has future plans to create a boardwalk through the area similar to Beaver Lake Nature Center in Onondaga County to preserve the area’s nature and wildlife.

The Fulton Common Council is set to vote on a resolution to approve the annexation at the next regular meeting in February.

“I think this will allow us to enhance recreational activities at North Bay which will be good for Fulton and surrounding residents and it will make it more affordable to do it,” Woodward said.

