Fulton Man Airlifted to Hospital Following Snowmobile Crash

PARISH – At about 11:50 p.m. Friday (February 1), Troopers responded to County Route 26 in the town of Parish, for a reported snowmobile crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation has revealed, Jeffery L. Wise, 41, from Fulton, was operating a 2003 Polaris Snowmobile on Trail C5 when he lost control on a curve and struck a tree.

EMS and members from Parish Fire Department used an ATV to locate Wise who was approximately 1 mile east on Trail C5.

He was transported by ambulance to the Parish Fire Station where he was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with internal injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

