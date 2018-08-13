Fulton Man Arrested After Five-Hour Standoff

FULTON – On Sunday (August 12) at 5:14 a.m., Fulton Police were dispatched to a resident in the 600 block of Ontario Street for the report of a domestic dispute.

During the initial stages of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, Dwyane Wells, had threatened the victim with a pistol, police said.

It was further reported that Wells was still inside the residence and refused to come out.

Members of the Fulton Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police, set ip a perimeter around the residence.

State Police’s Special Operations Response Team arrived on the scene to further assist with making contact with Wells in an attempt to get him to exit the residence peacefully.

After approximately five hours, wells exited the apartment peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

Wells is currently being held at the Fulton Police Department pending arraignment in Fulton City Court of the following charges:

• First-degree burglary, a class B felony

• Two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony

• Aggravated family offense, a class E felony

• Second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor

• Second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor

• Second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor

• And second-degree harassment, a violation.

