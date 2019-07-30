Fulton Man Arrested for DUI-Drugs Following a Hit and Run Collision on I-81

FULTON – On July 26, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police responded to a personal injury automobile collision involving a grey pickup truck on I-81 northbound, near mile marker 103, in the town of Hastings.

While en route, Oswego County 911 notified Troopers that a grey pickup truck was possibly a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that just occurred on I-81 northbound in the town of Cicero, Onondaga County.

When Troopers arrived on the scene, they located the operator of a grey 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, later identified as Shane Scaggs, unconscious and having agonal breathing.

EMS personnel administered Narcan to the operator, who then became conscious and alert.

Scaggs was then transported, by Menter Ambulance, to Upstate Medical Center in the city of Syracuse where he was treated for a Heroin overdose.

Scaggs, 36, from Fulton, was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired with Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident for rear-ending a 2015 Ford Focus on I-81 and not stopping.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Cicero Town Court on August 15, at 5 p.m. for leaving the scene of a Hit and Run and in the town of Hastings Court on August 26 at 4 p.m. to answer for DWAI-Drugs and AUO 3rd degree charges.

