Fulton Man Arrested On Arson Charges Following A Two-Year Investigation

FULTON – On June 15, 2016, at 8:14 pm, State Police responded to 903 Allen Road in the town of Clay for a report of a residential fire.

The single-family residence which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, sustained substantial damage.

Onondaga County Fire Investigators also responded to the scene and quickly determined the fire to be an act of arson.

The residence was intentionally set on fire, which originated in the basement rafters, by means of a delayed ignition system that was put in place, police said.

On Monday, July 30, 2018, upon the conclusion of a two-year investigation, State Police in Lysander arrested the owner of that residence, 38-year-old, Scott A. Rockwell, from 868 Rowlee Road, Fulton.

Rockwell was charged with Arson 3rd degree, a class “C” felony. He was arraigned in the Onondaga County Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

Rockwell is scheduled to appear at a later date for a felony preliminary hearing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Onondaga County Fire Investigators and North Syracuse Fire Department.

