Fulton Man Charged With 3 Counts of Robbery in 3 Separate Cases

FULTON – State Police in North Syracuse arrested David J. Pastorell, 58, from Fulton, for Robbery 2nd degree, a class “C” felony, and Robbery 3rd degree, a class “D” felony.

Today, September 21, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Pastorell entered the TOPS gas station on Brewerton Road in the town of Clay; forcibly stealing approximately $90 from the cashier, po;oce said.

He then left the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

At 10:45 a.m., Pastorell entered the Burger King on Thompson Road in the town of DeWitt approached the cashier and allegedly demanded money.

Following a brief struggle with the cashier, Pastorell lunged over the counter and grabbed the cash drawer and left, according to the police report.

The female cashier was treated at the scene for a wrist injury and released.

The Village of North Syracuse Police Department also investigated a similar robbery at 11:28 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on East Taft Road in the town of Cicero.

Pastorell was identified and arrested by the North Syracuse Police in conjunction with the State Police Investigation.

Pastorell was charged with Robbery 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.

This is the second time Pastorell has been arrested by North Syracuse Police Department for Robbery 3rd degree.

His first arrest was less than a year ago when he committed a similar robbery at the 7-11 in November of 2018.

At approximately 1 p.m., Pastorell’s vehicle was located on First North Street in the city of Syracuse by an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Pastorell came out of a nearby residence and surrendered himself to Troopers and Sheriff Deputies without incident.

Pastorell was taken to the State Police Barracks in North Syracuse for arrest processing and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

State Police was assisted at the scene by members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of North Syracuse Police Department.

