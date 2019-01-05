Fulton Man Charged With Arson

FULTON, NY – On January 4, Travis John Catherman, 21, of Fulton, was arrested after a joint investigation by the City of Fulton Police Department and the City of Fulton Fire Department.

He was charged with the following crimes:

Arson in the First Degree, A Felony

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree



D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree E Felony

It is alleged that on the 4th day of December, 2018, he did throw an incendiary device commonly known as a “Molotov Cocktail” consisting of a glass jar containing a liquid accelerant which ignited upon impacting the occupied residence located at 418 Oneida St., city of Fulton.

The exterior of the occupied dwelling caught fire, which caused $846 of damage.

Catherman is currently being held at the city of Fulton Police Department awaiting arraignment.

