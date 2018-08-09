Fulton Man Charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm

FULTON, NY – On August 7, the city of Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant at 207 Beech St., Apartment 5, in the city of Fulton.

As a result of the search warrant and investigation, Robert D. O’Connor was arrested on August 9 for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E felony.

A Marlin 200 12-gauge shotgun was located inside of the home, where the barrel had been cut (also known as a “sawed-off shotgun”), making it illegal to possess, police said.

O’ Connor was arraigned by the Hon. Judge Mirabito in Fulton City Court and remanded to the Oswego County Public Safety Center on $2,500 cash / $5,000 bond.

