Fulton Man Charged With Sexual Abuse

OSWEGO – A Fulton man is facing sexual abuse charges.

On July 12 at 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Robert F. Goutermout Jr., 36, of 262 Owens Road, Fulton, for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into incidents that occurred where he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the victim being less than 17 years of age.

Goutermout was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Volney Court on July 30.

