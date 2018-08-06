Fulton Man Charged With Sexual Abuse

OSWEGO – On 8/3/18 at 9:53 a.m., sheriff’s deputies arrested Danny J. Hollenbeck, 48, of 113 Flood Drive, Fulton, for second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D Felony; two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D Felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor .

The arrest stems from from the investigation into incidents that occurred between January 2017 and July 4, 2018.

He allegedly engaged in acts of sexual contact with the victim younger than the age of 11.

Hollenbeck was arraigned by Hon. Judge Kio in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.

He was scheduled to return to Town of Volney Court today (Aug. 6).

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

