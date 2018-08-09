Fulton Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash on Route 481

CICERO – State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred around 2:15 p.m., today (August 9) on State Route 481, just south of Exit 10 – Bear Road, in the town of Cicero.

The investigation has revealed a 2011 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, operated by Andrew J. Lafleur, 58, from Fulton, was southbound on State Route 481 in the passing lane when he lost control of the motorcycle, exited the roadway, and struck the center guide rail.

Lafleur was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

