Fulton Mayoral Candidates Interview Videos Scheduled For Release

FULTON – Oswego County Today has conducted video interviews with the four candidates for the 2019 Mayoral Election.

The interview videos individually feature Dan Farfaglia, Deana Michaels, Ethan Parkhurst and Dave Webber. They discuss their backgrounds, views on the city and their plans should they be elected.

These videos will be made available for the public to view Tuesday, September 10 on Oswego County Today.

In addition to these individual interviews, Oswego County Today is scheduled to host a debate Thursday, Oct. 3 at the CNY Art Center in downtown Fulton.

As there are a limited number of seats available, any resident will have the opportunity to reserve free seating in advance. The debate will also be recorded and uploaded following the event. Full details on the debate will be released next week.

