Fulton Medical Student Receives White Coat

OLD WESTBURY, NY — Rachel Lubinga of Fulton was among the medical students who received their first white coats at a recent NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine ceremony.

NYITCOM students from the Long Island (Old Westbury) campus experienced this rite of passage signifying their official start in medical school at an event held August 15 at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

Of the 295 new medical students, six were coated by family members who are NYITCOM graduates, known as legacy coaters, including physician and NYITCOM Assistant Professor Zachary Levokove (D.O. ’94), who coated his son Brandon Levokove.

Nazifa Tokhi, who was coated by her brother Billal Tokhi (D.O. ’15), talked about her admiration for physicians.

“Our sister was a cancer survivor, so as kids we spent a lot of time in hospitals, and I looked up to the physicians,” she said. “I’ve always seen physicians as heroes and now I have the opportunity to be a hero, too.”

The NYITCOM Long Island Class of 2022 will go on to fill the shoes of the Class of 2018, which boasted a 99 percent placement rate.

Students from this latest graduating class have gone on to pursue premiere residencies in specialties ranging from ophthalmology, neurological surgery, anesthesiology and pediatrics, at institutions such as Tufts Medical Center, Virginia Tech, Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health, and other prestigious institutions.

Since its introduction in the medical profession in the late 1800s, the white coat has been a symbol of cleanliness, trust, and healing.

About NYIT

NYIT (New York Institute of Technology) offers 90 degree programs, including undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, in more than 50 fields of study, including architecture and design; arts and sciences; education; engineering and computing sciences; health professions; management; and osteopathic medicine. A non-profit independent, private institution of higher education, NYIT has 9,000 students at campuses in New York City (Manhattan) and Long Island (Old Westbury) in New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Vancouver, British Columbia; and in various programs around the world. NYIT sponsors 13 NCAA Division II programs.

