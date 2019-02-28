Fulton Memorial Day Salute Planning Under Way

FULTON – Preparations for the 38th annual Memorial Day Salute have begun.

The event will be held at the Fulton Community Center at Recreation Park on May 25.

“Tribute, Honor, Sacrifice” will be the theme reflected during the celebration and parade for 2019 and our community will be honoring Veteran of the Year, Garry Visconti.

Superb food, amusement rides, face painting, magicians, music and more will follow the parade and the day will end with a magnificent fireworks display.

Representatives from each of Fulton’s service clubs: Lions, Kiwanis, Noon Rotary, and Sunrise Rotary, along with the Veterans’ Council, are working together under committee chairman Doug Stevens to make this important day of remembrance a great community event.

