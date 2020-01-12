Fulton, NY: A History, Podcast Episode 5

January 12, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
Map of Oswego Falls hung in the Pratt House Museum.

This episode of Oswego County Today’s Fulton history podcast features Jim Farfaglia to talk about the formation of the city in 1902.

To contact the podcast host, email [email protected]

Music: Traveling to Louisiana by Lobo Loco

