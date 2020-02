This episode of Fulton, NY: A History features Robert “Bob” Green, a 93 year old Fultonian, as he talks about his life growing up.

To contact the host, email [email protected]

To find Bob’s book, “As Time Goes By: My Life Story,” visit the local author section of the Fulton Public Library.

Music: Traveling to Louisiana by Lobo Loco

