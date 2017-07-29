Fulton Officials Seek Bids for Demolition at Former Nestle Site

FULTON, NY – The 24-acre former Nestle site in Fulton will see continued demolition as city officials have unanimously approved a resolution to advertise for bids on the project.

All sealed bids submitted to the city clerk/chamberlain on or before August 18 up to 2 p.m. will be a lump sum amount for the demolition of the remaining buildings on the site including buildings #2, #4A, #58, #60, #63, and #70 and will include evidence of the contractor’s qualifications to complete the work.

Bid documents specify the successful bidder must be ready and able to begin work by August 31 with a 60 day completion timeline after the bid award for demolition of buildings #2 and #4a that line State Route 481 and completed demolition of the remaining buildings by December 31.

A performance bond is required for the project which will follow a demolition management plan and timeline that requires pre-approval by city officials before work can begin.

Additionally, at least bi-weekly the contractor will meet with city officials on designated dates and times with the added requirement for the contractor to present photos of progress at any time upon request of city officials.

The bid is for demolition of all remaining structures however, the asbestos removal, clearing of debris already on site as well as any debris derived from the demolition of the remaining buildings will remain under contract through local contractor, Rowlee Construction, Inc.

Rowlee began work at the site after the project’s initial contractor, Infinity Enterprises backed out of the commitment to demolish the site in its entirety at no cost to the city but for all salvageable material on site.

Earlier this year, Infinity abandoned the project after completing 75 percent of the demolition citing a $10,000 weekly payroll resulting in substantial financial losses on the project, according to Fulton Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr.

Rowlee was then awarded the bid to remove all debris from the site under a daily rate contract of $4,627.50 with additional rates for trucking.

Last month, city officials declared the former Nestle site an “imminent danger” due to compromised structures posing a threat to trespassers and remaining asbestos on site, allowing Rowlee to continue working to remove debris under the established contract and Department of Labor approval.

The 2.2 acre parcel on the corner of Fay and South Fourth Street designated for incoming supermarket, Aldi, was exempt from the declaration of the site as an imminent danger as it had been cleared, fenced off, and declared clean by the Department of Labor.

A sale contract between Aldi and the city of Fulton allows 90 days to demolish Building #2 and #4a after the sale closed. For this reason, the demolition priority in the bid focuses on these structures lining State Route 481 that require a 60 day completion timeline according to bid documents.

During the demolition of such structures, city officials warn that State Route 481 will be closed to all four lanes of traffic to ensure safety for travelers during demolition, diverting 24,000 cars each day to alternately use South First Street, Woodward said.

“Critical areas of demolition will be full road closure of 481. It will be only during working hours of physical demolition of the buildings,” DPW Commissioner, CJ Smith III said.

Traffic will follow South First Street from its connecting point to State Route 481 through Division Street, officials said.

During night hours the road will re-open and once the buildings are at least half down, two lanes of traffic, one north-bound and one south-bound, will reopen, Mayor Woodward said.

City officials are unsure of the exact timeline of expected road closure until the bid is awarded and work commences, but police presence for traffic control are expected to be utilized during such time.

All bids will be opened publicly at 2:15 p.m. on August 18, allowing city officials 20 days to award the successful bidder.

