Fulton Parks and Rec Announces 2019 Tree Lighting Event

FULTON – The vity of Fulton Parks and Recreation Tree Lighting Committee announced today, Nov. 7, that Fulton’s annual tree lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, on South First Street.

The event will run from 5-8 p.m.

Activities will be both inside and outside around City Hall area.

If anyone or any group would like to volunteer at the event or contribute to the event in some way, please contact Barry Ostrander, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Fulton at 315-592-2474 or by email at [email protected]cityoffulton.com.

High school senior and Quirk’s Player’s actor Alex Blaine will emcee the event this year.

A more detailed listing of events will be announced prior to the event, so keep an eye on Parks and Recreation Facebook page and the media for more information.

“This is really a fun event where kids can have fun with their families but it does take some planning and coordination. We just want the public to know that now is the time to let the committee know if you or your business or organization would like to help out or contribute in any way,” said Ostrander. “We have church organizations who are instrumental to the event’s success. We also have youth groups who help entertain and add to the family-fun environment. And our business partners, Dunkin’ Donuts, and volunteers with the YMCA, CNY Arts Center, Fulton Public Library, and Fulton Athletic Boosters who all give their time to create a special evening for the community are wonderful. We’re hoping to attract more families this year through the schools. Everyone is welcome!”

