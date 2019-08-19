Fulton PD Probe ‘Unknown Male’ Incidents

FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department is currently investigating two reported suspicious encounters with an unknown male.

These incidents occurred within the past two weeks on the east side of the city.

In both of these incidents an adult female was walking to work in the early morning hours and approached by an unknown male.

The unknown male was physical with both females, however left the area after a brief encounter.

The adult females were not injured in these incidents.

The unknown male is described as a white male, 5’ 4” tall, approximately 150 pounds, a brown mole under his right eye, a missing front tooth, and dark brown shoulder length hair pulled back into a pony tail.

The City of Fulton Police Department urges all to be aware of your surroundings, and if approached by someone acting suspicious, immediately seek safety by either calling 9-1-1 or going back inside a business/residence and asking for help.

These investigations are ongoing at this time and police ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact police at 598-4504.

