Fulton PD Supports SAF Effort

FULTON, NY – Representatives from Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program presented members of the Fulton City Police Department with purple ribbon decals signifying that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Fulton City Police Department joins law enforcement agencies across Oswego County in placing purple ribbon decals on their patrol vehicles to show their support for ending domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, stalking, or elder abuse, please call SAF’s Crisis Hotline at 315-342-1600.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...