Fulton Playgrounds Close Due To Social Distancing

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced in a Facebook post today that all city playgrounds are closed effective immediately.

“Effective immediately, to comply with the Governor’s New York State on PAUSE Executive Order and in collaboration with the Fulton City School Districts, all city playgrounds will be closed until further notice. All City Parks and Public Access areas will be under strict social distancing adherence. Our crews are out securing the equipment, removing hoops, roping off areas and placing signage in these areas.

Additionally, our Police Dept will be patrolling the streets to help the community adhere to strict social distancing practices. Officers will be equipped with handouts to provide educational information as needed. We will be asking groups of individuals in public access areas to disburse and practice social distancing to the fullest extent of the Governors orders

While we understand people are getting restless from being inside, the health and safety of our community is the number one priority. It’s important that we don’t engage in social activities that could possibly endanger ourselves and others,” Michaels said in the post.